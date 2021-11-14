What’s Happening for the week of November 14, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

NOVEMBER

Tech Program, Tuesdays in November, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

Storytime at Coburn Free Library, Wednesdays in November, 10:15 a.m., Main Street, Owego.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Call (607) 687-4222, ext. 324 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at the Countryside Community Center, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Suggested contribution of $4 for those aged 60 and older, and $6 for those under 60. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Make & Take Leaf Lantern Kits, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4755 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

NOVEMBER 14

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Newark Valley United Church of Christ Community Art Show, noon, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Students and adults interested in submitting artwork can email Cathy Young at cateworth@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 15 to 17

Reservations for Elks Children’s Christmas Party can be made from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. by calling (607) 687-1039. The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 will be holding the annual Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 11 for infants to 12 years old. Each family will get a Christmas Basket with age appropriate presents, homemade cookies, and candies.

NOVEMBER 16

Coburn Free Library Card Making Community Service Project, 6 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

CANCELED: The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society meeting at the Athens Wesleyan Church has been canceled.

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Berkshire Free Library, third Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting at the Library and via zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Fran by email to BFL@htva.net for more information.

NOVEMBER 17

Clean up and Declutter your Computer, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 pm. St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are Welcome.

CANCELED: Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, via zoom. This meeting has been canceled, and the next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County 2021 Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 19

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – Crack Chicken with Rice, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Sit and Stitch Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For more information, call (607) 589-4755 ext. 3.

NOVEMBER 20

Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Register by email to elmaeh@hotmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-1175. Hosted by the Tioga Ridge Runners. Lunch will be provided.

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

VFW Oldies with Rich Wilson, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 21

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Dinner is takeout and drive-thru only. Donations accepted.

Homemade Butternut Squash and Applesauce, St. Margaret Mary’s Church on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin. Pints or quarts can be purchased. Sale is from noon to 1 p.m. Drive-thru pick up.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Van Etten Library Book Club, If I Stay, 1 p.m. at 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For more information, call (607) 589-4755 ext. 3.

NOVEMBER 23

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Candor Town Hall. There will also be a bake sale for dessert or to take home. Hosted by the Candor Emergency Squad.

NOVEMBER 25

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 27

Eastern Star Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., EMS Building, 58 Main St., Candor.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

The GloryWay Quartet will perform at 6 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information. A love offering will be received to support the group’s ministry.

NOVEMBER 28

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 30

Using the Safari Web Browser Wednesday, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

DECEMBER 1

Zoom Cooking Class for Kid Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

Trivia Night at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Light fare is available for snacking, and beverages will be available for purchase. Cost is $5 per person. First place team is awarded a prize worth $25.

DECEMBER 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 3

Lights On the River, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Owego. There will be holiday food, live music and street entertainment, caroling on the Courthouse Square, and fireworks over the river. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Village Christmas Celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with DJ Rick Uhl. The evening includes free hot cocoa and popcorn, free crafts for kids, and a chance to win a gift basket. Smokey Legends will be at the lodge.

DECEMBER 4

Candor Community Chorus to present winter holiday concert, 7 p.m., Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street. Admission is free, with donations appreciated. Masks are required.

Christmas Craft Show and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal. Lunch is available.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Annual Holiday Cookie Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Proceeds will benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry.

DECEMBER 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 8

Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Free Community Dinner, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 10

The Owego Elks Second Friday Take-out dinner for December will be Baked Almond Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Roasted Vegetables, and Pumpkin Dessert. Dinners are $12 each and must be pre-ordered by calling (607) 687-1039 by Dec. 6.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

The Owego Apalachin Music Boosters Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd. Owego. OA student musicians will be singing and playing various holiday tunes throughout the day. Mark your calendar for this new date and location. For additional information, follow @OAMusicBoosters on social media or visit oamusicboosters.org.

DECEMBER 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 15

Zoom Cooking Class for Kid Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

DECEMBER 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 17

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 23

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 22

Zoom Cooking Class for Kid Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

DECEMBER 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.