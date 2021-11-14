‘Operation Green Light’ shines a spotlight on veterans and service members

In mid-October, Tioga County officially announced their participation in Operation Green Light, a silent yet brilliant show of support for our men and women in uniform.

According to the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), Operation Green Light is a collaborative effort between the NYSAC, NYSCEA, the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association, and the 62 counties of New York State. Its mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

According to county officials that spearheaded the effort locally, green is the color of hope, renewal, and wellbeing.

Tioga County’s iconic courthouse stood tall on Veterans Day, illuminated in green to honor and support our Veterans.

Since the initiative began, locally, it has started to spark interest, with community members on the hunt for green bulbs. Porches are lit up green on area roads, showing silent solidarity and support for all that are serving and have served, and that they may feel welcomed, especially, upon their return home.

A proclamation, presented by the County Legislature on Oct. 12 that recognized Operation Green Light, stated, “By this simple act of changing one light to green, we can spark meaningful conversations regarding the recognition of Veterans and help ‘green light’ them forward and let them know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.”

Current studies, the proclamation outlined, indicate that 44.72% of service members experience high levels of stress during the transition period from military to civilian, [and] sadly for these transitioning members they are at the highest risk for suicide during their first year after military service.

The proclamation’s primary goal is to salute and honor our men and women in uniform that are making that transition.

As for Operation Green Light, and with Veterans Day only days behind us now, the green light remains until it grows dim, with hopes that all have returned home safely.