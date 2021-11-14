Tioga County COVID-19 update for November 3, 2021 – November 9, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9 as follows.

According to the department there were 202 new cases during this time frame, with 89 unvaccinated and 77 vaccinated; there were 31 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were five individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were five hospitalizations. There were zero deaths reported. There are currently 269 active cases.

The health department also noted that various factors might impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status.

A Health Department official wrote, in their weekly brief, “The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. We encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”

Weekly updates from Tioga County Public Health give a snapshot of the current COVID-19 situation in Tioga County.

The department wrote, in their brief, “This data may be incomplete as we are only able to convey information provided to us. Case counts may be underreported if individuals are not tested when sick or if an at-home test kit is used and not reported. We are not always notified when a hospitalization or death occurs, but we will report these in our weekly numbers when our office is made aware of them.”

You can also find updated data at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

If you or someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19 using an at-home test kit, the health department is asking that you call (607) 687-8600 (option 1) to report it. Those tested at a COVID-19 test site or through their primary care provider do not need to report their results. Someone from the department, or a New York State Case Investigator will be in contact once a positive lab result is received.

Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for people ages five and up, the health department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

The department wrote, “Getting the COVID-19 vaccine, along with wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing helps to protect you and prevent the spread of the virus. Please remember to take care of your overall health as well.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/. To find a COVID-19 testing location, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org/. You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.