Tioga Opportunities, Inc. kicks off ‘Spirit of Hope’ fundraising campaign

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s annual Spirit of Hope fundraising campaign will kick off on Nov. 15. Funds raised from this campaign will further the organization’s mission to strengthen communities, while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life.

In the Spirit of Hope, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is asking for support from the surrounding community through tax-deductible donations so the agency can continue to respond to the ever growing and changing needs of residents in Tioga County. Donations to the campaign will play a vital role in enabling the agency to continue to offer a high level of service and response to those in need, especially during the ongoing pandemic. The campaign will continue through Dec. 31, 2021.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to aspire to their hopes and dreams, but 37 percent of families in Tioga County struggle to meet their basic needs,” said Maureen Abbott, executive director at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

She added, “TOI empowers families to move forward towards a brighter future. The Spirit of Hope campaign will allow Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to deliver a range of services including delivery of a hot nutritious meal to an isolated older adult, reliable transportation to a critical medical appointment, accessible healthcare and health education, respite for an exhausted caretaker, safe and dignified housing, and nutrition and breastfeeding support for young families.”

In 2020, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. served over 3,000 customers and reinvested $3.2 million dollars into the local economy in Tioga and neighboring counties through local vendors and employee salaries.

Secure online donations may be made on the agency’s website at www.tiogaopp.org/donate or mailed to Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Spirit of Hope Campaign, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, N.Y. 13827.

To learn more, visit www.tiogaopp.org.