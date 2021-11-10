Vestal Elks to host ‘Veterans Donation Drive Event

On Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will be hosting a “Veterans Donation Drive Event ” to collect much needed items for veterans residing in Oxford Veterans Home, as well as those in local nursing facilities in our community. The goal is to fill a minimum of four full sized pick-up trucks with donations.

The requested donation items are twin sized comforters; sweatpants (men and women); white socks (men and women); men’s white t-shirts; postage stamps; nail polish; nail polish removers; large print search / puzzle books; puzzles (less than 300 pieces); sensory toys (stress balls, Rubik’s Cubes, fidget spinners, fidget poppers); wood crafts that can be painted; easy craft kits; ladies facial hair razors; men’s Norelco Electric razors; Dollar Tree gift cards; animatronic dogs and cats; and monetary donations. The organizers noted that all items must be new.

The Lodge, located at 2071 Vestal Parkway in Vestal, welcomes all to visit the lodge and view their “Veterans Wall of Honor.” For those that don’t want to come into the lodge, there will be drive-thru tents in the parking lot.

For more information, contact Mindi at (607) 258-3814.