Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

If you are not aware, I found a 6-week-old kitten in a hedgerow on Main Street in Owego a few weeks ago. It was very strange that the kitten, now named Michael, would end up in such a strange place all by himself.

The next day, after I rescued Michael, I got a call from a shop owner on Lake Street that there was a mother and two small kittens discovered in one of their upstairs apartments. I went over to check it out thinking that maybe this was Michael’s family; it was about a block and a half from where we found him. The mother had moved the two kittens because her hiding place had been exposed.

A few days later I got a call that someone found two kittens in the stairwell at St. Paul’s Church. I went over to check them out (now named Captain and Tenille), but they were definitely too big to be siblings of Michael; I took them and tried to find their owners, but no luck there either.

I continued to look for the momma and two babies that were in the apartment on Lake Street I put out a bunch of posters and posted on my website, no luck. After a couple of weeks momma showed up with her two babies in the parking lot behind the movie theater.

I have been setting traps every day for about a week and I did catch one, who has been named Rosalind, or Rosie for short. This kitten was way smaller than Michael, so they were not his siblings either.

So the update to this story is no, I have not found Michael’s family, but he and Captain and Tenille and Rosie have been rescued from being homeless and have gone to Animal Care Council in Endicott to be processed for adoption. I am still working steadfastly to locate Rosie’s sibling so I can rescue him / her, and arrangements have been made to catch the momma after we catch her other baby. We’ll get her fixed and the shop owner who has been feeding her will take care of her.

So I’m sad I haven’t found any family for Michael, but I am reluctantly going to have to be satisfied with not knowing how he got to Main Street. I have rescued four kittens that were homeless and their future is much brighter now, so I am happy about that. I am absolutely determined to find the remaining kitten and get him inside where it’s warm and with a loving family.

Please help me by praying for his / her rescue to take place.

If you would like to donate to help me to continue to help the kittyies, please send your check made out to Maddie’s Meadows to P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. And don’t forget to Pray for Michael’s family.