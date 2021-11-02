Hi, my name is Lance and I would very much like to find a warm home with a loving family. I was a stray last winter, living under a shed in Candor.
I am a sweet boy and I love people, but I’ve had a hard life with other cats. I had to fight them for food where I was living as a stray. I’m hoping that since Gail rescued me I will be able to sleep indoors this winter.
I’ve been fixed and had my shots, so Gail says that I’m ready to find a family who will take good care of me. If that is you, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. I can’t wait to meet you. I will be a good boy and you will be happy you picked me. Don’t forget to ask for Lance!
If you want to help Gail to help us, please send a donation check addressed to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. She really appreciates your help!
Be the first to comment on "Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week"