Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Lance and I would very much like to find a warm home with a loving family. I was a stray last winter, living under a shed in Candor.

I am a sweet boy and I love people, but I’ve had a hard life with other cats. I had to fight them for food where I was living as a stray. I’m hoping that since Gail rescued me I will be able to sleep indoors this winter.

I’ve been fixed and had my shots, so Gail says that I’m ready to find a family who will take good care of me. If that is you, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. I can’t wait to meet you. I will be a good boy and you will be happy you picked me. Don’t forget to ask for Lance!

If you want to help Gail to help us, please send a donation check addressed to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. She really appreciates your help!