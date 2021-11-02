COVID vaccines and children, a question and answer session with Dr. Keith Nichols

Dr. Keith Nichols, a long-time popular physician in Owego and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), will discuss the FDA’s approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children five and older in an online talk this Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego is hosting the discussion and the public is invited.

In a prepared release, a representative from the church wrote, “Online guests will hear the helpful recommendations not by politicians, but by the large, respected medical organizations’ guidance based on proven, unbiased scientific studies.”

Dr. Nichols welcomes people’s questions in this program.

You can join the zoom meeting at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88499106722?pwd=NytqWnBUUXlwemJqU3dXRDFkdkpqdz09 and utilize Meeting ID: 884 9910 6722 and Passcode: FPUC.