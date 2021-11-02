Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is seeking participants for community focus groups

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is looking for interested community members to share their valuable insight on growing needs impacting Tioga County residents. TOI will host a series of community focus groups throughout Tioga County and all are invited to attend.

Information collected and shared at the events will be included in TOI’s new strategic plan and will guide the agency in responding to emerging any unmet needs in the community.

The community focus groups will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Candor EMS Building, located at 58 Main St. in Candor; on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, located at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly; on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the INSPIRE Community and Fitness Center, located on E. Tioga Street in Spencer; on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego; and on Friday, Nov. 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Berkshire Community Hall, located at 11 Jewett Hill Rd. in Berkshire.

For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222, ext. 324 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.