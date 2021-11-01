Rescued dog gets a second chance

According to statistics, there are approximately 18 million pit bulls owned in the United States. Many dog organizations, both locally and nationally, attribute the few bad actions of humans with pit bulls having a negative affect on the breed. They are also classified as a strong breed, making them one of the most popular.

Last week a 12-year-old pit bull, rescued from Rochester, N.Y., made his way to his new home in Candor. Rescuers were able to work with John Delola, the promoter of Shelter Slam, an event that benefits area rescue organizations, to find placement for Coco.

It all began several weeks ago when Danthia Voelkl, who lives in Rochester, N.Y. discovered that an older pit bull was in trouble. Voelkl kept an eye on the situation and was finally able to get the owner to surrender the dog.

But after taking the dog to several No-Kill shelters, Voelkl returned to Rochester, as all were full. Frustrated, she had no choice but to return the dog to its owner, who said the abuser was no longer living in the home.

Not convinced the dog would be safe, Voelkl spoke to the dog’s owner again, and she surrendered the dog once more as the domestic volatility continued within the home.

That’s when John Delola was approached to help find placement for the dog in Candor, N.Y. The new owners worked with Voelkl to find out as much as they could about the dog prior to his arrival.

On Oct. 25, Voelkl transported the dog to Candor, N.Y., but not before stopping at Agway to purchase some dog food and treats for the old pup to take to his new home. While at Agway, employee Stacey Corbin came outside to meet the rescued pup and even gave him a few treats. Life had already changed for him.

Once at his new home, the family took time to introduce him, but the smile on his face and the new wag in his tail proved that he was relieved to get a new start on life, even at his senior age.

As for Delola, his efforts continue with his annual Shelter Slam event planned for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Endwell Greens Country Club. This year’s event is dedicated to Connie Mazzarese from Owego, an aspiring rescuer that was hoping to become a veterinarian. A drunk driver killed Mazzarese in June of 2019. Shelter Slam will also honor Jason Krissel of Apalachin, who was killed on his motorcycle in August of 2021.

The show begins at 1 p.m. and will feature over a dozen bands throughout the day and into the evening. Slated to take the stage are Hating Amy, Plastic SunFace, Kreature, How’s the Soup, Defining 13, Last Rites, Wreckless Marci, Jimmy Jones and the Family Jewels, In Case of Fire, Kore Rozzik, Triage, Drivel, Recycled Zombies, Aftermath, Crossing the Line, and Kickin’ Valentina from Atlanta, Ga.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Stray Haven in Waverly, S.P.E.A.K., Willow’s Wings, and Pibbles and More.

For Coco, his smile tells the story.

Endwell Greens is located on Sally Piper Road in Endwell, N.Y.

To be a part of Shelter Slam or make a donation, contact John Delola at (607) 372-8536 or shelter.slam@facebook.com.