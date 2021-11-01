Newark Valley United Church of Christ to host annual art show and competition

The Newark Valley United Church of Christ will be hosting their third annual art competition and art show to support the artists in our area, and would like to invite the public to enter their artwork.

The competition will consider all entries submitted until Nov. 10, with the theme, Reflections on Peace. Prizes range from $50 to $150.

Entries may be brought to Newark Valley’s United Church of Christ, located at 32 S. Main St. in Newark Valley, on Sunday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 7 between noon and 12:30 p.m.; on Wednesday, Nov. 10 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., or you can email to cateworth@gmail.com for additional times.

A reception and an awards announcement will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 2 p.m.

Prize categories include Category 1, for artists aged 12 to 15; Category 2 for artists aged 16 to 19; and Category 3, for artists aged 20 and older. Prizes from $50 to $150 will be awarded for the top three entries in each age category. (Youth art from children six to 11 is also encouraged and will be rewarded and displayed as well.)

The artwork will be displayed from Sunday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 19. All artwork may be picked up after noon on Dec. 19.

Artists have the unique opportunity to participate by creating artwork that highlights experiences or reflections upon the theme they have chosen for this third year, which is Peace.

For more information, email to cateworth@gmail.com or visit NVUCC.wordpress.com.