Happy Book-o-ween!

Happy Book-o-ween!A fun Halloween character created by students at Candor Elementary School. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert October 31, 2021

Candor Elementary School is celebrating the season by making pumpkins into characters from their favorite books.  

Each classroom recently selected a book and worked together to create a pumpkin to display.  

Students have been excited about sharing their book recommendations and learning about some great new books to read.  

