A fun Halloween character created by students at Candor Elementary School. Provided photo.
Posted By: psadvert
October 31, 2021
Candor Elementary School is celebrating the season by making pumpkins into characters from their favorite books.
A fun Halloween character created by students at Candor Elementary School. Provided photo.
Each classroom recently selected a book and worked together to create a pumpkin to display.
Some fun Halloween characters created by students at Candor Elementary School. Provided photo.
Students have been excited about sharing their book recommendations and learning about some great new books to read.
A fun Halloween character created by students at Candor Elementary School. Provided photo.
Be the first to comment on "Happy Book-o-ween!"