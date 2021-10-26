Hickories Park closes as creeks rise

Owego’s Town Supervisor, Donald Castellucci, reported tonight, Oct. 26, that Hickories Park in the Town of Owego will be closed as of 7:30 p.m. until further notice.

According to the National Weather Service, 2.5 inches of rain had already fallen by 6 p.m., and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.

Hickories Park began experiencing flooding on the north side of the park, and initially closed off this section, to include The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park.

With the heavy rains, the Susquehanna River also continued to rise throughout the late afternoon and early evening, prompting of a closure at the front entrance of the park until further notice.

Surrounding areas are also reporting road closures and flooding, such as the Town of Maine, which is seeing flooding with Routes 26 and Routes 79 closed due to flooding.

To stay informed of any hazards in your immediate area, visit www.weather.gov and click on Active Alerts.