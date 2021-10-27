Candor’s Machine Tool Technology Teacher awarded $50,000 National Teaching Prize

Stephen Lindridge, Machine Tool Technology teacher at Candor Central High School, was surprised when he walked into a school assembly Thursday morning, Oct. 21, only to realize that the virtual recognition by Harbor Freight representative Erin Walsh was to present him with a $50,000 prize from Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools. Lindridge, speechless, could only comply with a heartfelt thank you.

Also on stage to accept this award and congratulate Lindridge on his achievement was Candor Central School Superintendent Brent Suddaby, High School Principal Wayne Aman, and Hanna Murray, president of Candor’s school board.

The award is huge in that over 700 applications arrived from 49 states. Narrowed down to 61 finalists, Lindridge was one of 18 winners of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence. In total, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1 million in prizes to those 18 skilled trades teachers, a program of the Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight Tools founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools across America.

Growing up in a small rural community, Lindridge quickly learned that a trade could lead to a fulfilling lifestyle that can make a difference in a small community. By watching both of his craftsman grandfathers build and repair wood items for others, his interest took root.

As a teacher, Lindridge has developed extensive partnerships with local businesses that help his classes with technical expertise, equipment, tooling, and materials needed to get the job done.

His curriculum builds from the basics of tool identification and basic measuring, to the use of hand tools to create layouts of machined parts and measuring pre-made items to determine if they are in spec, based on the print designs supplied.

“Students need to be able to interpret working drawings to find needed measurements and related geometry,” said Lindridge, adding, “Students then move into using manual metal working machines to make pre-designed projects ranging from a depth gauge, a C-clamp and a bull grinder. Once students have mastered manual mills and lathes they move to CNC operation. This work includes completing stock offsets and verifying that parts are accurate.”

His class also mass produces Adirondack chairs and markets them across state lines into Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and even New Jersey.

“It is always enjoyable when my students see their hard work leave our shop, and a smiling customer gladly hands us the money for a project that they built,” Lindridge added.

But teaching a skilled trade in his classroom has changed over the years. In her speech to those who attended the award ceremony, including the high school students, Hanna Murray, president of the Candor School Board, and also one of his students back in the day, explained how things have changed.

“He has a special knack getting through to kids who don’t really like school,” Murray said, and added, “In part because his classes offer more independence than most. Back in the day his manufacturing class felt empowered because they got to make and sell Adirondack chairs and split the proceeds after cost. Flash forward and those same classes are building a racecar, getting to watch it be driven by a professional at Watkins, and selling it for over $40,000.”

She went on to thank Lindridge for his significant investment of time and energy, which has paid off; seeing students going into skilled trades, technical, and design fields well prepared in tech resources and class offerings that are more sophisticated than most people realize.

“Seeing students’ excitement when they realize they have used materials to create something of use with their own hands is very fulfilling,” Lindridge said. “Students quickly embrace the philosophy of ‘do it until it is right and not until it is done.’”

Lindridge is known for encouraging students to assist each other; he calls it ‘a community of experts.’

“This allows the teaching students to further internalize what they are doing, giving them confidence and the student doing the learning a second opportunity for assistance when I am busy helping others,” Lindridge said. “The joy of teaching is beyond amazing. It is awesome to see the light bulb go on when students understand something that they have been working on.”

Lindridge has received previous recognitions and awards as a Technology Educator including the Masonic General Douglas MacArthur Award in 2017, State Teacher of the Year Award, and the National Teacher of the Year.