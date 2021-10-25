Ribbon Cutting to take place at Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes on Tuesday

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Ribbon Cutting for Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m.

Losing the pet you love is never easy. Pet parents now have a choice of who cares for their pet when the time comes to say goodbye.

Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes, located at 1040 Owego Rd. in Candor, N.Y. is a full service funeral home for all types of pets serving Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga, Broome, and Chemung counties.

After losing their dog Emma, Mark Carlisle and his wife Wendy felt compelled to provide a place for families to grieve and feel confident their pet would be taken care of in death with love and dignity.

At Pet Passages you will receive personalized care to guide you through the loss of your pet. Services include pick up from your home or vet office, Truly Private and Semi Private cremations, including a pet identification and tracking system, and funeral services.

A funeral at Pet Passages can be a simple family viewing in their Rainbow Bridge Room or a more formal service conducted by their local pastor, Phil Jordan.

To learn more you can contact Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes by calling (607) 236-4122 or visit fingerlakes.ny.petpassages.com.