Owego Historian Peter Gordon to talk on the history and people of Owego on October 26

Peter Gordon, historian for the Town of Owego, will be giving an online talk celebrating the history and people of Owego this Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in an evening program hosted by the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego.

Gordon’s talk will be based on his recent book, An Evergreen Companion, an effort to bridge the gap between the older print narratives and the modern visually integrated work more suitable for a digital future about this historic cemetery.

The book also discusses a moment when a group of people got together to make some good decisions, informed by their education and connection to modern trends. Finally, the book, which was assembled from many Owegans’ contributions, is an important source of funding for repairs in Evergreen.

The public is invited to talk on zoom. Join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88499106722?pwd=NytqWnBUUXlwemJqU3dXRDFkdkpqdz09, Meeting ID: 884 9910 6722, Passcode: FPUC.

The First Presbyterian Union Church is the oldest church in Owego. In 1790, two Presbyterian missionaries, Nathan Kerr and Joshua Hart, were sent to Owego to establish Presbyterianism on the frontier of upstate New York. In 1817 the Owego Congregational Society became a Church under the care of the Cayuga Presbytery, and in 1831 the Owego church adopted the Presbyterian form of representative government.