What’s Happening for the week of October 24, 2021

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

NOVEMBER 1 to DECEMBER 20

Magic Years Virtual Parenting Workshop Series, Mondays from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20. Open to all parents and caregivers of children birth to four years of age. Learn about Parenting Styles, Child Development, Routines, Discipline and Stress in a supportive group workshop with other parents. No cost to attend. All sessions will be held via zoom. Registration is required before Oct. 27. Contact is Joan Shultz by email to Jes49@cornell.edu or by calling (607) 258-1208.

PS…It Works, A Virtual Parenting Series for parents and caregivers of children ages two to 18, Nov. 1 to Dec. 20, Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m. Parents and caregivers will learn and practice five essential communication skills to strengthen their parenting in this 8-week series. No cost to attend. Registration is required before Oct. 27. Contact is Joan Shultz by email to Jes49@cornell.edu or by calling (607) 258-1208.

OCTOBER

Congregate Lunch served at the Countryside Community Center, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Suggested contribution of $4 for those aged 60 and older, and $6 for those under 60. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

OCTOBER to NOVEMBER 10

Haven of Rest Ministries at 62 North Ave., Owego, is collecting new items for operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes from now until Nov. 12. Call (607) 972-7625 for information or stop by.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 25

Community Flu Shot Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. Please wear a mask and bring your insurance card. Flu vaccines are available for those aged 19 and older. Call (607) 687-5333 with any questions.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 27

Mammo on the Move Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc., 110 Central Ave., Owego. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information on how to make your appointment.

Browser Tips: Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge? Learn some tips at 3 p.m. via zoom. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board of Directors Meeting, 12:30 p.m., Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. Contact Brittany Woodburn at (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov with any questions.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 29

Friday Night Dinner featuring BBQ Ribs, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego.

Book Club, “Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting,” 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4755 or visit www.ccld.lib.ny.us for more information.

Halloween Fest, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come in costume for a Halloween Parade and a Costume Contest on Lake Street in Owego. There will be prizes and Trick or Treating at local merchants. Enjoy music, a Halloween movie, donuts and cider, purple glow sticks, and much more.

OCTOBER 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Rich Wilson and an Oldies Party, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $8 per person.

Gospel Chapel invites all kids, from grades kindergarten thru fifth, to a “Fall Fun Fest”, 1 to 4 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for an afternoon of pumpkin painting, candy, games, free hot dogs, and more. Plus, mom and dad can enter to win a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.

OCTOBER 31

This is the last day to sign up for Holiday Food Boxes at the Lounsberry Food Pantry for November and December. Call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Calvary’s Love Church, 84 Thorn Hollow Rd., Owego. There will be hot dogs, cocoa, music, and fun. The community is invited.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 2

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans & Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 3

Owego Elks Lodge Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. Light fare is available for snacking, and beverages will be available for purchase. Cost is $5 per person. First place team is awarded a prize worth $25.

Speedsville Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 262 Diamond Hill Rd., Berkshire.

NOVEMBER 4

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 9:00 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Vendor and Craft Fair, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Willawana Rd., Sayre, Pa.

NOVEMBER 7

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 9

Tioga County Legislature Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The 2022 Tioga County Legislature Tentative Budget Hearing, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 11

Takeout dinners at the Elks continue into November with Minnesota Tater Tot Hot Dish served with coleslaw and apple crisp for dessert. Dinners can be picked up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $12 cash or check. This event will be pre-order only with all orders due by Nov. 8. Call (607) 687-1039 or message the Owego Elks 1039 on Facebook to place your order.

NOVEMBER 13

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 14

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County 2021 Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 19

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

NOVEMBER 20

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 21

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 28

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 17

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.