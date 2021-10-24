Tioga County COVID-19 update for October 13, 2021 – October 19, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19 as follows.

According to the department there were 196 new cases during this time frame, with 68 unvaccinated and 81 vaccinated; there were 26 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID and there were 21 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were three hospitalizations. Sadly, there were four deaths reported. There are 219 current active cases.

The health department noted that vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent or guardian during the case investigation. Several factors may affect one’s protection against COVID-19 including which vaccine they received, how long it has been since they were vaccinated, and what precautions they are taking to protect themselves from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization, according to health officials. They are encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

Over the last week, Tioga County Public Health has started seeing COVID-19 cases in children who have simultaneously been diagnosed with another infection, like RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) or strep throat. RSV is a viral infection that causes common cold-like symptoms and strep throat is a bacterial infection that causes a fever and sore throat.

According to the health department, both present similar symptoms that are seen in those who have COVID-19, and are confirmed through a laboratory diagnosis. The department is concerned about those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and another illness at the same time, as RSV and strep throat can both become more serious for children and older adults who have weaker immune systems.

Good hygiene can help prevent infections like COVID-19, strep throat, and RSV. Avoid close contact with sick people, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, put your used tissue in the waste basket, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow and not your hands if you don’t have a tissue, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses like RSV and strep throat, public health is urging residents to stay home if they are sick.

To find a COVID-19 testing location, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org/. Vaccine locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

You can find more information from the Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.