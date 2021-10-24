Tioga United Way presents Candor EMS with $10,000 matching grant

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Tioga United Way presented the Candor Emergency Squad with a matching grant of $10,000 at the squad’s building in Candor. Meredith Sagor, executive director of Tioga United Way, presented Squad Captain Kelly Starkweather with the check. The community, through a yearlong fundraising effort, led by the Candor Chamber of Commerce, was able to match the grant.

The Candor Chamber of Commerce provided a number of projects to include the Daffodil Festival, business donation boxes, several sales, and the S’mores sale held at the Fall Festival Block Party. Other community individuals and groups helped raise funds including the Merciful Misfitz, Home Central, and the Silly Sock Lady.

The Candor Emergency Squad is a non-for-profit organization and has provided emergency medical care to Candor and the surrounding communities for 57 years. In 1963, Candor’s Arden Kelsey American Legion Post #907 stepped in and sponsored the first EMS in Candor. Many of the Legion members became the original volunteer aids.

In 1986 the squad outgrew its facilities and relocated to 58 Main St., its current location that served at one time as the ACME Tech Smith building. Once an all-volunteer organization, the squad has recently been required to hire people in order to continue to provide this service to the community.

To help cover these additional expenses, the squad reached out to the community, and the community came through. The “Can-do” spirit is strong in Candor.

Chamber members that were on hand to accept the grant included Cheryl Berg, Richard Zavatto, and President, Rita Kellogg. Candor EMS participants included Jodi Kasmarcik, and Curtis Hammond. Tioga United Way representatives included Meredith Sagor, Jeri Sarrge, and David Astorina, who also serves as a Candor Chamber Member.