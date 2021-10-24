Spencer man arrested for several felony offenses

On Oct. 13, 2021, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 23-year old Austin M. Elia of Spencer, N.Y. for several felony offenses following numerous investigations for which arrest warrants were obtained.

Elia was charged with one count of Burglary in the second degree, a class C felony, one count Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and one count Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree.

It is alleged that in early July of 2021, Elia forcefully entered a dwelling in the Town of Spencer and stole property from within.

Elia was also charged with one count of Criminal Possession Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class E felony. It is alleged that Elia was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle in the Town of Spencer following a complaint of a vehicle larceny on July 7, 2021.

Added to that, Elia was charged with four counts of Criminal Possession Stolen Property in the third degree, class D felonies, two counts of Criminal Possession Stolen Property in the fourth degree, class E felonies, after a complaint of a stolen motor vehicle and stolen property filed by an excavating company in the Town of Barton. It is alleged that Elia was in possession of the vehicle and property in three separate towns.

Elia was arraigned in CAP Court by Justice Les Swartz and committed to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of a total of $2,900 cash bail for all offenses. Elia is due to return to the Towns of Spencer, Candor and Nichols Courts at a later date for further proceedings.