New partnership to provide after school activities for area youth

The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club and the Owego Apalachin Central School District has partnered to provide OA students in third through sixth grade an opportunity for fun and enriching activities once their school day ends.

The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club has served the youth of Tioga County and especially those in the Owego Apalachin Central School District for many years, providing a fun and safe environment for kids to experience a wide variety of activities.

Now more than ever, families need a safe place for kids to go once their school day is done that will enrich their lives, promote physical health and wellness, and provide support, socially and academically.

The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club is excited to open their doors weekdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for third through sixth grade OACSD students. To learn more or to register your child for this free program, visit www.familyid.com/programs/boys-and-girls-club-of-tioga-county-youth-membership-registration.

Students will be able to participate in organized club activities; receive support on schoolwork with access to the computer room; use the game room for pool, ping-pong, air hockey and eSports on Xbox and PlayStation; create crafts in the Arts & Crafts room; use the gym or outside athletic fields to participate in organized athletic activities; play outside on the playground; read a book or play board games; or enjoy STEAM activities. Snacks will be provided.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and an official kick off will take place on Monday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m., where representatives from the club, Owego Apalachin School District, and the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will be present.