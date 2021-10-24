Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department has reported that during the week of Oct. 11, 2021 through Oct. 17, 2021 there were 91 calls for service, seven traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Jonathon M. Armstrong, age 19 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on a Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor), a Bench Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and a Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) issued by Village of Owego Court. Armstrong was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, by Judge Hogan and held in Tioga County Jail on a $1,000 Cash or $2,000 Bail Bond.

Jerome D. Burgess, age 38 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on a Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Robbery in the Third Degree (D – Felony) and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony). Burgess was turned over into Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Samantha A. Vanderkarr, age 33 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by Tioga County Family Court. Vanderkarr was turned over into Tioga County Sheriff Department’s Custody.

Anthony W. Collins, age 34 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on a Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor). Collins was turned over into Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Shelby J. Guidici, age 27 of Schenectady, N.Y. was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), following incident at Tioga County Supreme Court. Guidici was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Mary P. Franzenburg, age 54 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Circumvention of Interlock Device (Misdemeanor) and Operate Motor Vehicle with Improper Plates (Violation) following a traffic stop. Franzenburg was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



A male, 43 years of age from Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male overdosing on medication. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)