4th Annual Veterans Expo set for October 21

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and Tioga Downs Casino Resort are excited to announce they are sponsoring and hosting the 4th Annual Veterans Expo at Tioga Downs Casino’s Event Center and in the Grand Ballroom on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Expo is a resource and information fair that is free for veterans, their family members and care providers, or the public at large.

There will be over 50 agencies and organizations present, so stop down and learn how your friends and neighbors in Tioga County and surrounding areas can help meet the needs of veterans and their families.

You can also learn about ways to volunteer and get involved in helping veterans in your community. For more information, call Michael Middaugh at (607) 687-8239.