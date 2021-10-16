Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk set for October 17

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk will be held in Owego, starting with registration from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Walk begins at the First Baptist Church in Owego, located at 228 Main St.

According to the organizers, the CROP Hunger Walk is the only Nationwide Walk that addresses hunger both locally and globally. Different ages, 16 different churches, and community members – everyone is welcome to join.

The CROP Hunger Walk this year will be an outdoor event, following safe COVID guidelines. Participants are asked to wear a mask while registering and when close to others.

Purple Lightning Youth Percussion Band will lead them out with spirit shortly after 2 p.m. Everyone can space out as the walk begins following well-marked routes. There are two routes to accommodate walkers – a short (1.3 mile) and longer (3.7 mile) route. A restroom and water stop is available at St. Patrick’s Church along the routes on Front Street.

The walk will end at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. Guests will be greeted with packaged snacks and drinks outside on the porch and lawn. Funds raised this year for the Walk will help Church World Service meet the growing needs of hungry people around the world as well as five local food pantries in Tioga County.

According to CROP Hunger Walk organizers, one in nine people worldwide lack access to clean water and a healthy diet.

“We walk to show solidarity and to bring awareness while raising funds for permanent change,” organizers stated in a prepared release, adding, “You change lives and help impact hunger when you raise funds through this Walk.”

You can register and donate in person, or give online at events.crophungerwalk.org and then search for Tioga County. For more information, call Diane Campbell, Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk coordinator, at (607) 239-0121.