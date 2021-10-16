Haven of Rest Ministries is collecting items for Operation Christmas Child

Haven of Rest Ministries, located at 62 North Ave. in Owego, recently announced they are collecting items for Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes until Nov. 12.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Their mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ.

The items are shipped as simple gifts outside of the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease, and to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S.

Call (607) 972-7625 for more information or stop by their North Avenue location.