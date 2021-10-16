Nancy Della Pia announces candidacy for Owego Town Council

Nancy Della Pia recently announced her campaign for the Town of Owego Town Council. A local resident since 2009, and a New York resident since 1999, Della Pia brings experience from being an Air Force wife (and mother), and from moving numerous times and engaging in each new community, its schools and its sports programs.

Della Pia was elected twice to the Burnt Hills / Ballston Lake School Board. As Board President she advocated for and worked to pass its budget in a growing and diverse community.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, Della Pia worked for public health departments in both inner city and rural settings as a community organizer and clinic supervisor. She provided health assessment, health education, and referral to families, including refugees. She was elected and served as President of two professional unions.

Della Pia has been attending Town Board meetings all year and has identified several issues she wants to work on.

In her announcement, Della Pia wrote, “Financial responsibility is a major area that can be summed up in three words – Highway Department Building.”

Della Pia stated, in her announcement, that she would join the two financially conscious Council Members to rein in spending and question sources of moneys.

“By assuming the paid position of Budget Manager, Supervisor Castellucci has removed an important and necessary check and balance,” she stated in the announcement.

In addition, the Town has or will receive $1.5 million in COVID Relief aid. No plans for these stimulus funds have been put forth, according to Della Pia who said she would provide oversight, not blanket approval of the use of these funds.

Della Pia noted several other concerns regarding transparency and access for information that should be obtainable by residents.

Finally, going forward, Della Pia noted that the town would have to make decisions about involvement in the “Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act.” New York State is modeling its laws after the state of Massachusetts. As rules stand right now, sales at legal dispensaries will be taxed 13% with 9% going to New York State, 1% to Tioga County, and 3% going to the municipality. This will provide tax funds, jobs, and help to many people.

Della Pia stated that she wants to ensure the Town has a fiscally responsible, transparent, and responsive Town Council.

Visit the Tioga County Board of Elections website at https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/ for early voting dates and times or to obtain an absentee ballot, or go to your polling place on Nov. 2.