‘Dream Big’ with The Owego Kitchen during an open house reception at the Belva Lockwood Inn on October 21

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Tioga County’s Tourism office will host an open house reception at the Belva Lockwood Inn on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Owego Kitchen, located at 13 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y., was recently named by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as one of the finalists for its annual Dream Big Awards, with a live-stream announcement of the winner taking place at 5 p.m. that evening.

In a press release received from the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office, they wrote, “Congratulations to Julie Lovelass on this honor to be a finalist.”

In addition to The Owego Kitchen, there are two other finalists in the category of Community & Leadership, with the chance to win $5,000.

This year’s 27 finalists were chosen from over 1,000 applicants submitted from small businesses across the country; they will be recognized during the Annual Small Business Awards Program.

The awards, presented by Spectrum Reach and with support from MetLife and Staples Connect, celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honor their contributions to America’s economic growth.

The Dream Big Awards program includes nine different Business Achievement Awards to recognize the excellence of leading businesses in each of the following categories: community support and leadership, emerging, green / sustainable, minority-owned, LGBTQ-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned, young entrepreneur, and small business of the year.

According to the release, the Community Support and Leadership Award recognize the success of one small business and honor its contributions to the growth and diversity of the American economy.

“This award acknowledges a small business that has demonstrated an exemplary level of leadership and community engagement to assist the needs of its community, and to service the needs of its customers, employees, and neighbors,” the release continued.

Chef Julie Lovelass, owner of The Owego Kitchen, said the following of the selection, “We are truly honored to be recognized on the national stage by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, but more so we are honored to be a part of our very giving local community. Their continued support has allowed us to Dream Big.”

Registration is open to the public at https://events.uschamber.com/bigweekforsmallbusiness.

The Owego Kitchen is a woman-owned business in the heart of historic downtown Owego, N.Y. For more information, visit theowegokitchen.com.