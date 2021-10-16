Kiwanis Ornament featuring Lake Street is on sale now

Posted By: psadvert October 16, 2021

Owego Kiwanis is proud to present their 10th ornament featuring Lake Street in Owego. It is available now, and makes a great gift.

The ornament can be purchased through Van Horn Jewelers on Lake Street, Community Bank (Owego Office), or from a Kiwanis member. The cost is $20, and includes a display case. Van Horn Jewelers will include, at no charge, a name and date engraving.

All previous ornaments are currently available. They include the Court House (#1), Fireman’s Statue (#2), SaSaNa Loft (#3), Court Street Bridge (#4), Central Fire Station (#5), Owego Hiawatha Island (#6), Owego-Apalachin School Spirit (#7), Civil War Monument (#8), and River Row (#9). 

All profits are returned to the community.

