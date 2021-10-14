Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 22, 2021, property located at Estates Drive, Tioga, from Jeffrey and Anne Gardner to Ronald and Rhonda Pasto Jr. for $5,000.

On Sept. 23, 2021, property located at Hagadorn Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Elevated Terra Inc. / Christopher Neal to Fire Rocket LLC for $83,000.

On Sept. 23, 2021, property located at 133 Providence St., Village of Waverly, from Ridge and Ashley Ward to Amy Nocchi, Marie and Terry Harding for $10,000.

On Sept. 23, 2021, property located at 5 Delray Ave., Village of Candor, from William Robinson to Chad and Athena Rose for $60,000.

On Sept. 23, 2021, property located at 1766 S. Main St., Town of Nichols, from Travis Jacobson to Jason Williams for $4,000.

On Sept. 23, 2021, property located at 1275 Hilton Rd., Town of Owego, from Ann Marie Kipikas and Bonnita Kraenge to Jillian and Wayne Grenier for $155,000.

On Sept. 24, 2021, property located at 215 Old St. Rte. 34, Town of Barton, from Carol Reynolds to Richard Vanderpool Jr. for $60,000.

On Sept. 24, 2021, property located at 131 1/2 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Kim Lewis to Dyann Seldon for $89,900.

On Sept. 24, 2021, property located at 521 East Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Dale and Deborah Johnson to Thomas Bush for $149,000.

On Sept. 27, 2021, property located at Lynch Road, Town of Nichols, from Susquehanna Land Company LLC to Joshua and Nichole Mallery for $25,000.

On Sept. 27, 2021, property located at Lynch Road, Town of Nichols, from Susquehanna Land Company LLC to Jeffrey and Deborah Naugle for $25,000.

On Sept. 27, 2021, property located at 2621 Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Larry Botsford to Drew and Jessica Hust for $305,000.

On Sept. 27, 2021, property located at 1023 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tomiko Sakazume By POA, Betty Keene As POA to Harold and Rebecca Corby III for $130,000.

On Sept. 27, 2021, property located at 524 W. Candor Rd., Town of Candor, from First Grantor: Andrew Belokur to Stacey Moncalieri for $125,000.

On Sept. 27, 2021, property located at 513 Dubois Rd., Tioga, from George Hall to Amanda Watson for $265,000.

On Sept. 27, 2021, property located at Red Brush Road, Town of Nichols, from Jan Nolis to Jeffrey and Deborah Naugle for $60,500.

On Sept. 28, 2021, property located at 1381 Frank Mead Rd., Town of Owego, from Christopher and Renee Hellmann to David and Bonita Hellmann for $225,000.