Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department has reported that during the week of Sept. 27, 2021 through Oct. 3, 2021 there were 78 calls for service, one traffic ticket issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Ashley M. Taulbee, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign (Violation), following a traffic stop. Taulbee was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

William M. Hall, age 45 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance issued by City of Binghamton Court. Hall was turned over to Binghamton Police custody.

Marissa M. Becraft, age 22 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of Stolen property issued by Tioga County Court. Becraft was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.



Nicholas R. Whitmarsh, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on multiple Arrest Warrants issued by Village of Owego Court. Whitmarsh was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, by Judge Grennich and remanded to Tioga County Jail on a $500 Bail Bond.