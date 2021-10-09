Chamber welcomes Summit Fitness with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Chamber of Commerce was host to a ribbon cutting ceremony at Summit Fitness / Tioga Fitness last Tuesday.

Bryan Hathaway, physical therapist and owner and CEO of Peak Performance Physical Therapy / Tioga Fitness took over the lease on the Yeaman Gym. Located at 30 Elm St. in Owego, the gym has been rebranded as Summit Fitness, offering various public classes where members may go at their own pace. Personal training is offered as well.

Visit peakptandfitness.com to learn more.