Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello, my name is Michael. I used to live in the hedgerow over by 231 Main St. in Owego, where the apartment building is. How I got there I do not remember. I am about 4 weeks old.

In case you are wondering, that is too young to be living outside by yourself in the rain and cold weather. I cried and cried, from Saturday night until Monday when I got someone’s attention. This lady from Maddie’s Meadows showed up with a couple of traps and treats, and cat nip and some good smelling stuff and tried to trick me into one of her traps. No way. I may be little, but I’m not stupid.

I liked getting up into the engines of the cars that were parked there. If they chased me I would either get up into a car engine or I would run into the 4-foot wide by 40-foot long hedgerow. There was a chain link fence running down through the middle of the hedgerow, which worked out good for me, but not so much for the ones that were chasing me.

I could scoot under the fence, but they had to walk all the way around to the other side. We went back and forth all day long. People came and went, stuck their heads into the bushes, or got on their backs and looked up into the engines of the cars. They came and went, except for Nancy, the lady from Maddie’s Meadows, she left briefly at night but she came right back.

I would continue to cry all day because I did not know what I wanted or needed, but I knew I wasn’t happy in the hedgerow. What was a little guy like me supposed to do? Nancy kept trying to talk to me, especially when everyone else was gone. But I was scared! It got to be pitch dark and Nancy was talking like she was leaving. She was actually going to leave me there all alone.

I couldn’t let that happen. I was afraid of her, but I was even more scared to spend another night outside alone. I went to the other side of the hedgerow while she was picking her stuff up and walked right into the trap she had set up on the other side. Boy was she surprised to see me in the trap.

Lots of people that lived there celebrated with her that I was safe at last. I now have a wonderful soft bed and a really big cage with lots of ramps and stuff to climb on and lots and lots of food and water with milk mixed in. I discovered she is very kind and that when she pets me I can’t help but make these purring noises; and she will even pet my belly. I don’t cry anymore at all.

If you would like to donate to help Nancy to continue to help other little kitties like me, send your check addressed to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.