Owego Elks Lodge announces 2021 Fall Harvest Campaign

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 will be holding their second Fall Harvest Campaign to raise funds for local food pantries. Last year, when COVID restrictions impacted so many in the community, they were able to raise more than $6,000 in cash to distribute to Tioga County Rural Ministry, The Open Door Mission, and Catholic Charities.

Again this year they will be collecting cash or food donations for those same food banks in Tioga County, and the Owego Elks will make a matching donation of up to a total of $5,000.

Donations will be collected from Oct. 3-17 and can be mailed to the Owego Elks Lodge 1039, P.O. Box 6, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or they can be dropped off at the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego on Wednesday or Friday nights from 5-7 p.m. or at the Owego Elks Emporium on Sunday, Oct. 3 or Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please include your name and email if you would like a confirmation of your gift.

All moneys collected will be distributed to the Food Banks along with a matching grant of up to $5,000 from the Owego Elks Lodge 1039.