Owego Lions place a bench at Lions Camp Badger to honor their deceased members

The Owego Lions Club recently purchased and placed a bench at Lions Camp Badger, located in Spencer, N.Y. This bench and others have been placed at various locations in Tioga County to honor and remember their deceased members.

Lion Gilbert Henry, 50 years of service and Lion Joan Henry, 37 years of service went to be with their Savior in November and December of 2020. They shared a love for one another in 66 years of marriage. This love blossomed out for others as well.

In a release from the Owego Lions, they wrote, “Their commitment to faithful service to the community was exceptional. They used their time, treasure and talent to humbly help those in need. Lionism was a part of their lives having served in Club offices, working on Club projects and fundraisers, and participating in District, State and International conventions over the years. They loved their Lions family.”

The club members chose Lions Camp Badger because Lions Gilbert and Joan enjoyed the Lions Service Day each year, a day where their Club and many other clubs provide food and games for the campers and their families. Now the campers can enjoy a place to sit and rest. or perhaps share a memory of their own with a friend. That would make Lions Gilbert and Joan smile.