Weaver and Harders team up for write-in effort

Small business owner Jason Weaver and longtime Town of Owego Highway Foreman Brian Harders recently announced they have teamed up in a write-in bid for Town of Owego Highway Superintendent in the Nov. 2 election.

Weaver and Harders are asking voters to write-in “JASON WEAVER” in the Nov. 2 Town of Owego general election. If elected, Weaver would serve as Highway Superintendent, with Harders maintaining his role as Foreman.

“We feel our experienced team is the best option for the voters,” said candidate Weaver, a Republican from the Village of Owego.

“Road repair knowledge, infrastructure improvement, and backgrounds working with our Federal and State partners are all things we bring to the table,” said Weaver, owner and operator of Weaver Automotive on North Avenue in Owego, a business he has run for the past 19 years.

If elected, Weaver plans to hire a general manager to run his business so he can be a fulltime Highway Superintendent.

Harders stated, in the announcement, “Roads have no political affiliation and belong to all of us.”

A volunteer with the Owego Fire Department’s (OFD) Croton Hose Company #3, Weaver currently serves as Captain of OFD’s largest fire company. His service to the Owego community also extends to Owego Little League and Owego Junior Football League, where coaches area youth. He lives with wife Laura and three children on the Flats in the Village of Owego.

Harders has worked for the Town of Owego since 1989 and served as Foreman the past 19 years. The lifelong Owego resident is an avid angler in his free time.

The Town of Owego Highway Superintendent job will be open, as current Superintendent Mark Clark is retiring. The Weaver and Harders team is challenging Republican nominee Mike Roberts in the Nov. 2 election.

Roberts won June’s republic primary with about 39% of the votes, according to official Primary Election Results, in a run against Weaver, Harders, and Paul Conti, earning him the republican spot on the ballot. Weaver will strictly be a write-in vote.