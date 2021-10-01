VFCU donates to Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce

Visions Federal Credit Union recently donated $2,000 to Sally Yablonsky from the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, pictured in the center.

The presentation at the Courthouse Square in Owego and in front of the Fireman’s Fountain was made possible through a promotion that VFCU ran in June and July, where for every new business member that joined with a product or service they pledged $250 to their local Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s our way of making an impact in the places we call home,” a VFCU representative wrote in a letter presented to the chamber, along with the check.