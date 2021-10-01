Supporting veterans and raising awareness

Supporting veterans and raising awareness during SeptemberVFW Post 1371 Commander Julie Dodge accepts a teardrop pin honoring Veteran and Suicide Awareness month from Dorolyn Perry, VFW Auxiliary 1371 Veterans and Family Support chairman. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert October 1, 2021

At a recent meeting, Dorolyn Perry, VFW Auxiliary 1371 Veterans and Family Support chairman, presented a program called Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness. 

According to Perry, over 20 Veterans commit suicide each day.  

Pictured, from left, are Dorolyn Perry, VFW Auxiliary 1371 Veterans and Family Support chairman, and VFW Auxiliary 1371 President Jean Marie Sabol.  Dorolyn is presenting a teardrop pin, and information was offered regarding Veteran Suicide Prevention Month at a recent meeting. Provided photo.

Teardrop pins were made and distributed to Auxiliary members at the meeting along with information regarding the signs of suicide risk. The Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-278-8255, Press 1, or confidential chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.  

The VFW continues to support its veterans. To learn more about the VFW, its auxiliary, or any of the programs and services offered through their organization, call (607) 687-1371.

