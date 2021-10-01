Supporting veterans and raising awareness

At a recent meeting, Dorolyn Perry, VFW Auxiliary 1371 Veterans and Family Support chairman, presented a program called Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness.

According to Perry, over 20 Veterans commit suicide each day.

Teardrop pins were made and distributed to Auxiliary members at the meeting along with information regarding the signs of suicide risk. The Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-278-8255, Press 1, or confidential chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.

The VFW continues to support its veterans. To learn more about the VFW, its auxiliary, or any of the programs and services offered through their organization, call (607) 687-1371.