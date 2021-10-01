Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19 they received 77 total calls for service, responded to two motor vehicle accidents, issued four traffic tickets, and made four total arrests as follows.

Derick J. Fredenberg, age 22 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Strangulation in the Second Degree (D-Felony) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident. Fredenberg was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and remanded to Tioga County Jail on $10,000 bail bond.

A female, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making suicidal statements. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Warren T. Adams, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident. Adams was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Judge Anderson and later released on his own recognizance to appear in the Village of Owego Court.

Blake A. Carlsen, age 56 of Columbia, S.C., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Failed to Use Headlights with Windshield Wipers (Violation) following a traffic stop. Carlsen was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.