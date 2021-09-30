Ti-Ahwaga Community Players present Monty Python’s Spamalot

Killer Rabbits, the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, Enchanters, Snarky Frenchmen and Knights who say “NI” are just some of the adventures awaiting King Arthur and his troupe of Knights in their quest for the Holy Grail.

Lovingly ripped off from the motion picture, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot is the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit. Ti-Ahwaga’s production, directed by Brian Flynn, features King Arthur (Joe Brainard) leading the quest with his trusty servant, Patsy (Shawn Yetter). Headlining as his gallant Knights, (together with a broad assortment of other characters) are Jamie Cornell as Sir Lancelot, the Homicidally Brave; Jarod Hinton as Sir Robin, the Not Quite So Brave as Sir Lancelot; Ryan Canavan as Sir Galahad, the Dashingly Handsome; Shane Smith as Sir Bedevere, the Strangely Flatulent, together with Alondra Hughes, as The Lady of the Lake.

The show runs Oct. 1, 2 and 3, and Oct. 8, 9 and 10 with performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. In keeping with other theatre protocols, masks are required regardless of vaccination status, except while seated.

Disclaimer: Spamalot pokes fun at almost everyone and everything, even Broadway Musicals. This is most appropriate for children 12 and older who can appreciate the uniquely cheeky, impertinent, irreverent, disrespectful, and sometimes just plain rude Python-esque sense of humor.

To the sophisticated and discerning eye, the silliness is raised to an art form and all is in good fun. However, if you are easily offended, take King Arthur’s advice and “Run Away”.

For tickets and information, call the Box Office at (607) 687-2130, or purchase tickets online at tiahwaga.com. The Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center is located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego, N.Y.