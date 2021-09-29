Governor Hochul updates on health care staffing following vaccine mandate

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update on staffing in hospitals and other health care facilities, following the implementation of the State’s vaccination mandate. Zero health care facilities across the State have been reported closed since the mandate went into effect, Governor Hochul stated in a prepared release.

“Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable, and ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe,” said Governor Hochul, adding, “I am grateful to the facilities, unions, and health care workers who took important steps to prepare and protect New Yorkers, and we are working with facilities to ensure they remain operational. We will continue to monitor developments and work with stakeholders to troubleshoot any issues, and I stand ready to take additional action as needed.”

The Governor has directed a 24/7 Operations Center, led by the Department of Health, to constantly monitor staffing operations and trends statewide, provide guidance to health care facilities and help troubleshoot situations with providers as necessary.

Since the mandate went into effect, Operations Center subject matter experts have worked with impacted facilities to troubleshoot and identify solutions.

Within the SUNY system, all facilities have made operational adjustments to maintain critical services.

As of this morning, 87% hospital staff are fully vaccinated, according to Governor Hochul. The full, facility-level breakdown is available here.

Yesterday, Governor Hochul released preliminary data showing health care staff vaccination rates rising as a result of the mandate. The below rates are the percentage of workers in compliance with the mandate as of the latest available data: