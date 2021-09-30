Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Charlotte and I am 4 months old. I am part Maine Coon and I have the sweet temperament to prove it.

I came from a colony on Glenmary Drive; there were eight kittens and four adults. My sister, Brandy, still needs a home too.

I am very friendly, and comfortable being handled by people. I am also comfortable around other cats, as long as they are good-natured to me. I am not sure about dogs as I haven’t met any yet, but I’m sure if they are nice to me I will be nice back.

I have been to the vets and am ready to go to my new home with a loving family. I am excited about the prospect of living with a family that loves me and I can love them back.

I will be a good kitty for you, I promise. If you wanted to get my sister Brandy, too, that would be even better yet, then we could keep each other company if you are not there. We would like that very much; then you will be making two kitties happy.

If you are interested in adopting me, and maybe my sister Brandy, call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

If you want to donate to help Gail to assist with the expenses of rescuing and vetting us homeless kitties, send your check, addressed to Gail Ghinger, to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. She appreciates your help!