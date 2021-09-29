HEAP benefits available for Tioga County residents

Tioga County’s Department of Social Services recently announced that visits to the agency are not necessary to apply for HEAP due to COVID-19. The department, in a release, stated that organizations everywhere are changing the way they do business in order to comply with recommendations and keep all of their employees and customers’ safe.

The following is some information that will help Social Services customers efficiently receive the HEAP benefits they are entitled to, and, in most cases, without ever having to leave their home.

To receive a HEAP benefit, a visit to DSS is not necessary. DSS noted that those currently receiving Temporary Assistance or SNAP, and have documented their heating situation, a HEAP benefit will be automatically authorized for them and there is no need to call or apply.

The department continued to explain that if you completed an application and received a regular HEAP benefit last season, you should have received an application in the mail before this year’s HEAP season, which opened on Sept. 22. You can also use myBenefits.ny.gov to apply.

There are multiple ways to provide documents to the Department of Social Services to include uploading them in myBenefits.ny.gov when or after you apply, you can submit the documents using the free mobile app – NYDocSubmit, you can place the document in their “drop box” at their main entrance, or you can mail them Tioga County Department of Social Services HEAP Unit, P.O. Box 240, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you are applying for HEAP for the first time, you can do so at myBenefits.ny.gov beginning on Oct. 1.