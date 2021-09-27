Plenty of smiles at build-a-bike event

Hickories Park in Owego was the setting for the first annual “Smiles for Miles” event, held on Sept. 18.

The event, hosted by the Punishers Apalachin New York Chapter (PANYC) and the Guardian Belles, brought together area youth and PANYC members so they could work together to, “Build a bike with a biker.”

PANYC is a local chapter of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Member Bob Russell remarked, “We are all about doing great things for our community.”

The bikes, 20 in all, ten for boys and ten for girls, were in the 12-14 inch size range and meant for kids in the early stages of two-wheel bike riding. The bikes, accompanied by optional training wheels, were purchased by the PANYC group. All children received new bicycle helmets as well.

Russell explained that the youth who participated were invited with coordination from Greater Opportunities for Broome.

Children and their families met PANYC members at the Traci’s Hope Pavilion at the park, and where they first decorated their helmets if they chose to do so. Next they excitedly went to work, using hand tools and a little elbow grease to assemble their bicycles with help from a PANYC member.

Once bikes were ready to roll, time was set aside to allow the children a road test where they took a few laps and spins on their new bikes near the pavilion.

At the conclusion of the event the youth and PANYC members gathered together for a photo op, taking turns hopping on the kids’ bikes and the motorcycle club’s “big bikes.”

It was a fun time had by all, and especially for the youth who were able to take their new bikes home with them.

“We would like to grow this event and double our numbers next year,” Russell said, and further commented that the group will reach out to other area organizations in Tioga and surrounding counties.

PANYC, which is made up of current and retired law enforcement, military, fire and EMS, works to serve their community by volunteering at several charitable causes and fundraisers, and all which support the public.

Most recently PANYC participated in the 8th Wonder Lick Breast Cancer event and the 4th Annual Tonya King Country Ride.

For more information, find them on Facebook, “Punishers LE/MC PANYC Apalachin.”