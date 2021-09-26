The Northern Tioga Neighbors Network lives on!

The Northern Tioga Neighbors Network recently announced they would continue providing transportation to Northern Tioga County’s seniors and those who need a ride to a doctor’s appointment, the pharmacy, or the grocery store.

In a press release, a representative from the organization wrote, “Thanks goes out to your neighbors who stepped up and volunteered to be on the Board of Directors.”

The newly appointed Board includes Kate Krasileva of Berkshire, president; Jamey Remaley of Newark Valley, vice president and public relations; Janice Merrill of Richford, treasurer; and Noah Hendricks of Berkshire, archivist / records. John and Barbara Schwartz and Dick Harrington retired from Board membership but will remain involved in an advisory capacity.

The organization is in need more Board members. If you can attend a monthly Board meeting, have had your COVID-19 vaccination and have a concern for the well being of elderly and others who need transportation in our communities, contact NTNN at (607) 657-2823.

NTNN continues to require at least three days advance notice to secure a ride, and asks residents to follow their COVID-19 Policy – vaccination and wearing a mask during transport. NTNN is not for emergency transportation.

To volunteer to be on the Board or to be a driver, with mileage reimbursed, or to schedule a ride, email Kate at KateKrasileva@gmail.com or leave a message at (607) 657-2823.