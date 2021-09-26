Emergency Support Services are vital in the community

The Owego Fire Department’s (OFD) Emergency Support Services (ESS) group has played a key role in the community since 2007.

The group’s mission, “To act as a support system in areas that will benefit the department and the Owego community at large,” encompasses several levels and their role is a significant asset that makes a difference for many in the community.

Five different companies within OFD are supported by ESS, and where the group’s efforts promote the physical and mental well being of the OFD family. They respond to alarms any time of the day or night to provide firefighters with whatever supplies or assistance is needed.

Two other vital functions of the ESS are to support OFD families in the event of a crisis, and assist with fundraising for the purchase of OFD equipment and supplies.

For ESS President Joan Reynolds, it’s all about supporting the needs of the department, and, she remarked, “Doing the best we can to help accommodate all of those needs, and it’s rewarding to help people in the community.”

The ESS group is comprised of about eight active members. Many have family bonds to fire department service.

OFD-ESS remains open to anyone interested in joining the group. As active OFD members, ESS volunteers are required to complete OSHA and other necessary training.

Judy Hartman, a longtime member of OFD-ESS, remarked, “You can help out your community without having to fight the fires,” and further explained that one way to give back is to join a group like ESS.

ESS responds to incidents and provides food and beverages to firefighters, EMS and fire police. In addition, they organize and provide refreshment services at department functions and community events. ESS also gets involved in activities related to department elections, educational classes or banquets, picnics and more.

ESS members meet monthly at the OFD training facility. When their help is needed at an emergency, they get “toned out” or receive a call from a fire official, such as the Fire Chief.

Most recently the ESS group, along with help from the Owego Volleyball team, hosted a blood drive.

Joan remarked, “We had 41 people give blood, and those donations can save up to 150 lives.”

In lieu of a fireman’s banquet that they were unable to have last year, the ESS group helped plan an Appreciation Event for OFD members and their immediate families. The event, held on Sept. 18, was an opportunity to thank fellow members for their hard work.

If you are interested in learning more about the Owego Fire Department or ESS, visit www.owegofire.org or call (607) 687-1201. You can also follow them on Facebook.