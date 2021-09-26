Photos: A test run at WGI for Winners Circle Project cars

On Sept. 10, at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Chris Dyson, Ford Mustang Champion and a Trans-Am Series Champion, conducted a hands-on performance evaluation of student built cars. The Shelby Cobras built by students from Candor and Waverly, N.Y., and as part of the Winners Circle Project, are pictured in Victory Lane Friday. The cars were slated for auction at State Line Auto Auctions in Waverly, N.Y. on Sept. 17. Photo credit: Dave Mareck.
A final test run is performed on the track at Watkins Glen International of the Shelby Cobras built by students from Candor and Waverly, N.Y., and through the Winners Circle Project. The cars were slated for auction at State Line Auto Auctions in Waverly, N.Y. on Sept. 17. Photo credit: Dave Mareck.
“We swept the Glen this weekend,” said Pius Kayiira, executive director and founder of the Winners Circle Project. Trans Am Champion Chris Dyson, pictured with Kayiira, won both of his races. On Sept. 10, Dyson also conducted a hands-on performance evaluation of the Shelby Cobras built by students from Candor and Waverly, N.Y., and as part of the Winners Circle Project. The cars were slated for auction at State Line Auto Auctions in Waverly, N.Y. on Sept. 17. Photo credit: Dave Boland.
The car built by Candor students’ leads the parade through downtown Watkins Glen on Friday. The parade concluded a day of activity at Watkins Glen International, as the students offer their Shelby Cobras the ultimate test run and evaluation prior to an auction on Sept. 17 at State Line Auto Auctions. (Winners Circle Project photo)
On Sept. 10, at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Chris Dyson, Ford Mustang Champion and a Trans-Am Series Champion, conducted a hands-on performance evaluation of student built cars. The Shelby Cobras built by students from Candor and Waverly, N.Y., and as part of the Winners Circle Project, are positioned in Victory Lane Friday, with Waverly’s car at the forefront of the photo. The cars were slated for auction at State Line Auto Auctions in Waverly, N.Y. on Sept. 17. Photo credit: Dave Mareck.
The winning Shelby Cobra built by Candor students participating in the Winners Circle Project is pictured on the track at Watkins Glen International on Sept. 10. Guy Smith, the 24-Hour LeMans Winner, is driving the car. (Greg Zyla photo)
Students participating in the Winners Circle Project from Candor and Waverly, N.Y. cheer on their cars during a Sept. 10 visit to Watkins Glen International. (Greg Zyla photo)
