Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers to hold 30th Annual Show

The Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers are at it again. After having to put a hold on their Fall Festival Show last year due to COVID, these award-winning carvers have continued to spend hours perfecting their craft, and are ready to show it off this year. Case in point is their new special raffle, a barnyard full of animals, a barn, tractor, and Mr. and Mrs. Farmer. These hand-carved, hand-painted barnyard items have been lovingly designed and produced by local carvers.

The Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers is an organization that is committed to the development and the preservation of wood carving skills among the residents of the Catatonk Valley Region. The group began in 1988 when a small number of people gathered in the home of Roger Westgate, who is a nationally known woodcarver, to learn more about the fundamentals of woodcarving. Since that time the group has grown to over 70 members.

The organization is a great place for carvers to learn about new tools, products, and techniques from fellow carvers and from nationally known carvers who are invited for seminars. In addition to carving, members have the opportunity to learn about painting techniques when working on various projects. The club also maintains a lending library of books and videocassettes about carving, and club members are encouraged to enter competitions as well as display their projects at woodcarving shows.

The organization plays a role in many community projects such as promoting woodcarving as a hobby for area youth, performing demonstrations for local groups, and donating carved items to the community, including the three “Welcome to Candor, NY” signs located at the entrances to Candor.

Besides the main raffle, there are other donated handcrafted items to be raffled, along with various demonstrations throughout the two-day event. Hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. at the Candor Fire Hall on Route 96 in Candor.

Admission to the event is free, although those wishing to take home a carving from one of the many vendors may purchase or commission one of their choosing. Many of the members have won various awards, some even world class. Their art takes on many forms, some of them very detailed, all colorful and intriguing. But one has to see these carvings and talk to the carvers themselves to understand and appreciate their passion for carving.

The 30th Annual Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers’ Show and Sale should be your main stop on the Candor Fall Festival of Events planned for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 this year. Events are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Randy Conner at (607) 659-4352, or visit www.catatonkvalleywoodcarvers.org.