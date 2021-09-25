Dr. Sabanegh introduced as Guthrie Clinic’s new president and CEO

The Guthrie Clinic introduced Dr. Edmund Sabanegh as its new president and CEO on Wednesday, replacing Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, who retired after over a decade of service.

Sabanegh was tapped for the position in July.

“Dr. Sabanegh was selected to be Guthrie’s CEO in part because we believe he can build upon an incredible legacy of delivering superior patient care,” said Ken Levitzky, chairman of Guthrie’s Board of Directors. “We look to this new chapter of the organization, under Dr. Sabanegh’s stewardship, with excitement as we continue to strengthen our culture of trust and collaboration with the patient at the center of every decision.”

He joins Guthrie after a decade as president of The Cleveland Clinic’s Main Campus and Regional Hospitals.

Sabanegh’s experience also includes 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he served in several executive roles, including the Chief Operating Officer at the largest Air Force hospital in the world.

“I’m excited about my new role at Guthrie and leading this dedicated team of caregivers,” Sabanegh said. “My focus will build on the organization’s focus of quality, safety and the patient experience to ensure Guthrie patients receive the care they need and the service they deserve.”

Sabanegh said he was eager to begin life in a small community like Sayre after years of working in an urban area.

“I really like the community. I’ve had a number of visits here,” he said. “My wife and I find it so inviting and so welcoming. We’re extraordinarily excited to be here.”

Aside from the appeal of Sayre and the surrounding communities that Guthrie serves, Sabanegh was also drawn by the legacy of the hospital system, which dates back over a century.

“For my entire career, I have known about the Guthrie Clinic,” he said. “Its legacy is in patient centered care, 110 years this group has been doing this. It’s always been about the patient. It’s been about the community. I found that extraordinarily inviting.”

One of Sabanegh’s goals is to expand even further and serve even more patients.

He noted the opening of a medical office building in Ithaca and a new cancer center in Cortland.

“This is the beginning of a great deal of expansion that Guthrie is anticipating and planning,” he said. “We’re very excited about the future.

While Sabanegh has his eyes on the future, he is still faced with the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to continue to provide top quality care to our patients, both inpatient and outpatient,” he said. “We will continue to be open and available for state of the art care for COVID patients.”