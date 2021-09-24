Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the WeekHi, I’m Lily. Provided photo.

Posted By: By Nancy Brown September 24, 2021

Hello, I am Lilly. I think that I am the prettiest kitty here and I am the only Himalayan Sealpoint. I am also the oldest and perhaps the wisest as well.  

I haven’t had my picture in the paper in a while, so Nancy wants me to tell you about the fundraiser Maddie’s Meadows is having at Hair Designs, located at 36 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y.

Pictured is a Horse Lover’s Basket that is up for raffle, with all proceeds benefiting Maddie’s Meadows. The basket is available at Hair Designs, located at 36 Lake St. in Owego. Provided photo.

It’s a fall fundraiser, and they have a whole lot of very colorful and beautifully handcrafted Halloween and fall decorations to sell. They also have a large Horse Lover’s Basket featuring four collectible Breyer Horse figurines, and a lot more horse stuff to raffle off. 

The Fundraiser will run until Sept. 24 when they have the drawing for the basket.

Stop down and check out all the cool handcrafted stuff available to help fund the kitties here. If you would rather send a donation, you can make out the check to Maddie’s Meadows and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.  

For more information about Maddie’s Meadows, call (607) 768-6575.

