Candor Historical Society talks begin with Bron Robinson on September 29

The Candor Historical Society is starting their monthly talks on Sept. 29, at the Candor Town Hall at 7 p.m. Guest Speaker for the evening will be Bron Robinson, who will recount his ‘over 50 years’ as head of Robinson Contracting here in Candor.

“The motto of R. B. Robinson Contracting is ‘Get Dirt Done.’” R. Bron Robinson, who initially specialized in ponds, started the company in 1967.

At first he employed no help, but in 1974 his future wife, Hannah, joined the company to manage the books. The company soon began providing grading, excavating, and underground installation services; an affiliate company, H. L. Robinson Sand and Gravel, incorporated in 1990.

Over time both businesses have expanded; now all three of Bron and Hannah’s children, sons Brad and Will and daughter Hannah Murray, work for the company, allowing Bron and Hannah much-needed retirement.

Currently with 60 employees, the business serves upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania.

Come find out the particulars, the inner workings of this major company, and how it all came about. This event is free and open to the public.

Please note that masks are required for all, due to the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID in the county.

For more information, contact President Nancy Riggs by email to nancyriggs189@gmail.com.